SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

SITM opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

