SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Posts Earnings Results

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPNT stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

