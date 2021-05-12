Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $28.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after buying an additional 129,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

