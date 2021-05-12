Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) COO Michael Olosky Purchases 400 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Olosky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00.

NYSE SSD opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

