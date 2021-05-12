Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.70-9.80 EPS.
Shares of SPG stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,719. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.19.
In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
