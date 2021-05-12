Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.70-9.80 EPS.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,719. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.19.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

