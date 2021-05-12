Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SAMG opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

