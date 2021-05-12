SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Gabriel L. Ellisor Sells 5,000 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Johnson Rice raised SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

