Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $77,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.25. 8,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,910. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 430.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

