Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $26.70

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $24.50. Signify Health shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 3,745 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

