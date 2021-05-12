Signaturefd LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 151.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $303,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

