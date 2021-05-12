Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

