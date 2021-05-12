Signaturefd LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

