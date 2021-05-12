Signaturefd LLC Has $588,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

