Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

