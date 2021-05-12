Signaturefd LLC Buys 365 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Diageo by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

DEO opened at $180.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $184.66.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

