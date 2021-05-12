Signaturefd LLC Acquires 891 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

