SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Boston Beer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,083.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,203.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,056.34. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.97 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

