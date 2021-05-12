SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $330.66 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

