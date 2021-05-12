SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu stock opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

