Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target for the company.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 124.60 ($1.63) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £188.03 million and a PE ratio of -249.20. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 129.80 ($1.70).

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.