Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $1,400.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,110.20 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 707.14, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,144.25.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.