SHIBA INU Hits Market Cap of $10.97 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 1,496.8% higher against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $10.97 billion and $6.73 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00073055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.50 or 0.00543278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00247597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.83 or 0.01197556 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.46 or 0.00900098 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

