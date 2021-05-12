Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

