Sfmg LLC Sells 5,977 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $21,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,451 shares of company stock worth $24,840,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

