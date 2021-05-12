Sfmg LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

