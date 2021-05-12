Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $459,730.90 and $66,916.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00084315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.10 or 0.01063701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.88 or 0.10164521 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.