Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.67 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 585,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,141. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $676.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

