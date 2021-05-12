Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seer traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 40,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 492,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

