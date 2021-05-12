Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

