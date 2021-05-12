Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Plans GBX 7 Dividend

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SSIF opened at GBX 60.79 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £32.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.86. Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.13).
About Secured Income Fund
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.