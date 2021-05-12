Scotiabank Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

AC stock opened at C$24.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.60.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50. Insiders sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 in the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

