Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$48.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

TSE IGM opened at C$44.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$45.66. The firm has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

