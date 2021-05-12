SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,878. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

SCPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

