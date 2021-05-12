Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £251.79 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers bought 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,509 ($45.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Schroders plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,564.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,368.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

