Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 202,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

