Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €114.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €139.17 ($163.73).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €129.02 ($151.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €123.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

