Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.65 ($8.99).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.62 ($8.96) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.81. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

