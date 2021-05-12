Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.57

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.57 and last traded at C$19.01, with a volume of 116711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 36.46.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

In other Savaria news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,370 in the last quarter.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

