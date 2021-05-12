Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SISXF. TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

