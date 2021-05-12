Savant Capital LLC Buys 712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,352,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 221,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,155. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

