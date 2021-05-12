Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $94,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,807. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

