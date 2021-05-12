Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,934 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDM. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

IBDM opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

