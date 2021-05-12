Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

