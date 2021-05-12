Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.00

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $170.36, with a volume of 1055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

