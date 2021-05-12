Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

