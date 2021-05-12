Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is focused on augmenting its online business amid the pandemic. Notably, Sally Beauty’s global e-commerce sales surged 56% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of strategic acquisitions. However, Sally Beauty is battling with escalated SG&A expenses. The company’s SG&A expenses, including COVID-19 related net costs, increased $7.8 million in the quarter. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that for the second half of 2021, it expects SG&A dollars to increase year over year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

NYSE SBH opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

