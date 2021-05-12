salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

