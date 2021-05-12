SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13-0.05) EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,645. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,427.57 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

