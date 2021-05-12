SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wedbush

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,469.53 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $880,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Strs Ohio grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.