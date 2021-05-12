SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.72 ($20.84).

Shares of SFQ opened at €14.26 ($16.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.45.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

